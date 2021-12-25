“Marvel movies are art, he doesn’t know what they are”

As you know, Martin Scorsese not exactly a fan of movies Marvel. About two years ago, in fact, his statements (here to read them), according to which the products of the House of Ideas are not real cinema had caused a real uproar. He arrived to answer him in the last few hours Tom Holland, the leading face of the MCU as an interpreter of Spider-Man. Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, the young star said:

You might ask Scorsese: “Would you like to make a Marvel movie?” but he doesn’t know what it’s like to make it because he’s never done one. I’ve starred in both Marvel movies and movies that have been around the Oscars and the only difference, actually, is that one is a lot more expensive than the other. But the way you have to get down in the character, the way the director decides the arc of the story and the characters – it’s the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they are true works of art.

When you make these movies, you know that for better or for worse, millions of people will see them. Whereas when you make a small indie movie, if it’s not very good no one will watch it, so it comes with different levels of pressure. I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made both that Oscar-winning type of movie and superhero movie – and they’ll tell you they’re the same, just on a different scale.

However, Tom Holland recently explained that he is not sure if he still wants to be an actor in the future.

I don’t even know if I want to be an actor – he confessed to Sky News when asked what his future would be like. I started acting when I was 11 and haven’t done anything else, so I’d love to go and do other things. Honestly, I’m like… having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having a pre-midlife crisis. Others may refer to this as a “quarter of life crisis”, which happens to some people in their mid-twenties.

What do you think?