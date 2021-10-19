Marvel movies delay: Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther and The Marvels slip

Disney has updated the list of theatrical releases expected in the coming months, postponing many of the titles already announced last May. Above all, the block of Marvel films expected for 2022 will be affected, which are reduced to three titles compared to the four planned.

It starts with Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, moved from March 25 to May 6.

Thor: Love and Thunder slipped from May 6 to July 8 in which we will once again see Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder.

The last Marvel title of 2022 will be the long-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which changes date from 8 July to 11 November.

Instead, we will have to wait until February 17, 2023 to see The Marvels, the second film dedicated to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson.

The calendar continues with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which now shows the date of July 28, 2023. 2023 will also be the turn of the third chapter of The Guardians of the Galaxy for which Disney has not yet provided a certain date, even if some sources indicate November 3 as the release date: it is unlikely to expect a feature film on The Fantastic 4 in the same year, as was originally rumored, a project that may have been definitively shelved.

The reorganization of the calendar will undoubtedly have repercussions on the entire Disney programming, also involving TV series linked to Marvel movies and broadcast on Disney +. Just as demonstrated with WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye (see trailer), the superhero miniseries are located in a precise point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will inevitably have to respect the timing of the films of the franchise before landing on the platform.

Other projects postponed by the film company also include the new film about Indiana Jones, still without a definitive title, which has been postponed by almost a year from 29 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. Also removed from programming for 2023 a Live Action branded Disney and two more untitled Marvel films.