Marvel | Ms. Marvel meets Captain Marvel for the first time in “Quantum Encounter” | DisneyPlus | Comics | Premiere | Chapter 4 | SPORT-PLAY

fans of Marvel Studios are waiting for the appearance of Captain Marvel in the series “Ms Marvel”. Through Disney Plus, chapter 4 has already been shared, where some details of the villains and where they come from have been revealed, but there is no trace of Carol Danvers or if she will have an important role in the production in the future. .

Kamala Khan must face the Djinn, a group of beings that come from the Noor dimension and want to open a portal to Earth to destroy it. For now, he has the support of Red Dagger, but it is not ruled out that in the future he will need help from the most powerful Avenger in the UCM.

Recently, during a dinner on the Disney cruise, “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” was shown, shorts where we see the Hollywood actors who play the Avengers interacting.

Carol Danvers has a short conversation with Falcon, now dressed as the new Captain America, and just then Ms. Marvel arrives. Unfortunately, Danvers was just about to leave on a mission and couldn’t say hello to her number one fan.

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain America interact in new footage from Quantum Encounter, an attraction on Disney Cruises!pic.twitter.com/BVKEwsi6Er — The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) June 29, 2022

What will be the first meeting between Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel in the MCU?

Nia DaCosta, director of the “The Marvels” project, declared for the media Variety the following about the expected meeting.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked on a lot, which was how do we make each of these really big, exciting heroes fit into a two-hour movie. Captain Marvel has a story from the first movie, Kamala will have her show Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little in WandaVision . A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of What Journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story that they’re in in canon terms, while also within our story making them the same?” she detailed.

The film “The Marvels” will star Iman Vellani, as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson, as Captain Marvel, and will take advantage of the screen space to introduce Photon, a character played by Teyonah Parris.

