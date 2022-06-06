Marvel: one of the most popular characters of the MCU becomes the hero of an animated series – News Séries

The Guardian of the Galaxy Groot will be the hero of his own animated series entitled “I am Groot” broadcast on Disney+ from August 10th.

We do not yet know if it will be called in France “Je s’appelle Groot”, but the fact remains that the animated series I am Groot will be broadcast on Disney + next August! Composed of ten episodes, the animated series will follow the untold adventures of Groot in his “Baby Groot” form; a first poster of the program reveals the latter to us in full nap, the headphones of the walkman of Star-Lord on the ears and a cocktail at hand.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyMore. pic.twitter.com/D1ohYgaQqW —Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 5, 2022

A cool, relaxed vibe just like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, while it’s yet to be confirmed that other MCU characters – including Groot’s sidekick Rocket Raccoon – will also appear in the series. Remember that a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas TV movie will also be offered exclusively on the platform at the end of the year!

Note that it has been confirmed that it is indeed Vin Diesel who will lend his voice to Groot in the program. Rare fact: the star of Fast & Furious portrays the character in sixteen different languages, including French; a translation error caused him to utter the now famous phrase “My name is Groot”whereas in the original version, the sentence “I am Groot” does not contain any grammatical errors.

The animated series I am Groot is to be found from August 10th exclusively on Disney+!