Marvel originally wanted Robert Downey Jr. for a very different role to Iron Man: the latest revelation

Interesting new revelations emerge from the publication of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One above all the feeling between Robert Downey Jr. and Marvel Studios, which began well before the choice to cast the actor as Tony Stark. Three years before wearing the armor created by the genius of the wealthy philanthropist, the actor touched upon another role of the MCU for which Feige and Co. thought it was perfect.

Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man And Iron Man 2, revealed: “Marvel had met Downey Jr. before, I believe, to play Doctor Doom“.

In the film of Fantastic 4 produced by 20th Century Fox, the role of the arrogant CEO of Von Doom Industries, Victor Von Doom, was then entrusted to Julian McMahon. The casting for the Tim Story including other popular names such as Tim Robbins, Mel Gibson And Nicolas Cage, but now we know that the brilliant genius career of Stark Industries, for Downey Jr. could have a different name: from Iron Man to Victor Von Doom.

In 2008 Robert Downey Jr. won the casting for Tony Stark, starting a love affair with Marvel Studios spanning more than a decade. Thanks to the first film of 2008, the doors opened to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; of the Downey Jr. franchise has become one of the symbols over the years.

The cast of The fantastic Four, released in 2005, is composed of Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm / The Human Torch), Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm / The Thing) e Julian McMahon (Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom). In December 2020 Kevin Feige unveiled the reboot of the Fantastic 4, inserted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Story film tells the story that involves four friends who during a journey into space are hit by powerful radiation, developing incredible powers thanks to which they are able to defend the planet from countless threats.

