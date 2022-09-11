Marvel Phase 4: All movies and series

Marvel has become one of the companies that has offered the most audiovisual productions in recent years. And after all the way traveled in phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3, we want to continue investigating everything that we have also been able to enjoy in the marvel phase 4. And it is that, although it is true that in Soydecine.com we have already told you about the MCU timeline that you must follow so as not to get lost in its history, knowing each phase is important to know which Marvel movie and series belongs to each stage, starting again from the synopsis that they offer us from the portal filmaffinity.

Black Widow (2021)

Black Widow (2021) © Marvel/Disney

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widowfaces the darkest chapters of his history when a dangerous conspiracy related to his past emerges.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must grapple with her history as a spy and the trail of broken relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) © Marvel/Disney

Film adaptation of the hero created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973, a character half Chinese, half American, whose characteristic combat style mixed kung-fu, nunchucks and firearms.

Scarlet Witch and Vision (2021)

Scarlet Witch and Vision (2021) © Marvel/Disney

The Marvel chronology continues with Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision) a TV miniseries (2021) of 9 episodes. Combining the classic style of sitcoms with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), tells the story Wanda Maximoff Y Visiontwo beings with superpowers who live an idyllic life on the outskirts of a city until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems.

Eternals (2021)

Eternals | Image courtesy of Disney

Millions of years ago, the cosmic beings known as the Celestials they began genetically experimenting on humans. His intention was to create individuals super powerful to do only good, but something went wrong and the deviantsdestroying and creating chaos in its path.

Both races have faced each other in an eternal power struggle throughout history. In the middle of this war Ikaris and Sersi They will try to live their own love story.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) © Marvel/Disney

TV miniseries of 6 episodes. It focuses on the adventures of two characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Six months after receiving the mantle of Captain America, Sam Wilson joins Bucky Barnes on an adventure that will test his skills, abilities, and patience.

Loki (2021)

Loki | Image courtesy of Disney

TV series. Loki is brought before the mysterious organization called the Time Variation Authority after stealing the cosmic cube during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and is given the choice to face the elimination of reality or help against a greater threat, for which Loki ends up traveling through timealtering human history.

What if…? Q1 (2021)

What if…? (2021) ©Marvel/Disney

What if…? is an animated series that explores key moments in the Marvel universe and poses alternative situations for some of the most important characters in those movies.

Hawkeye (2021)

hawk eye | Image courtesy of Disney plus

6-episode TV series. Kate Bishopa skilled archer, finds herself in the middle of a criminal organization.

Meanwhile, the family Christmas of Clint Barton they are interrupted by their past. It is a matter of time before their paths cross, forcing Hawk Eye to come out of retirement.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No way home | Image courtesy of Sony

At the beginning of the post I spoke briefly about it. And we could say that this would be the tape that would add the productions of spider-man from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the company’s chronology, being indispensable within this order of Marvel movies.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our hero, neighbor and friend is unmasked, no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be him. Sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Moon Knight (2022)

Moon Knight | Image courtesy of Disney plus

6 episode series. In moon knight (Moon Knight) a museum worker struggling with dissociative identity disorder, is given the powers of an Egyptian moon god. He soon discovers that these powers can be both a blessing and a curse. for us it is one of the great Marvel series of 2022.

Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Image courtesy of Disney

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, journeys through the complex and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The tape left us memorable moments as well as a post-credits scene to keep in mind.

Ms Marvel (2022)

Ms. Marvel (2022) © Marvel/Disney

6 episode series. kamala khana Jersey City teen and Avengers mega-fan, feels a little out of place in high school and sometimes even at home.

She is determined to attend the come witheven without her parents’ permission, but what starts out as a cosplay contest ends up taking an unexpected turn: Is Kamala turning into one of the superheroes she has always admired?

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder | Image courtesy of Disney

The God of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey that is unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace.

But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), of Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the mystery of the revenge of the butcher of gods and stop it before it’s too late.

She Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk (2022)

She-Hulk (2022) © Marvel/Disney

The series follows the complicated life of Jennifer Walters, a 30-something-year-old single lawyer who also happens to be a super-powerful 2-meter green mass. The nine-episode series brings together a host of Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth serve as executive producers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) © Marvel/Disney

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation. of the world powers that arise after the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to face their next chapter, the heroes must unite with the help of the War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and create a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Featuring Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden underwater nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Up to this point the release order of phase 4 of Marvel. However, we also have productions such as I am Groot either Hit Monkeythat although it is true that they are not canon productions within the UCM, they are quite interesting especially for completists.

After these productions we begin phase 5 of Marvel.