Marvel Phase 5: movies and series

The phase 1the Phase 2the phase 3 Y marvel phase 4 they have left us infinity of films and series of the company of the most noteworthy. Now it’s time to talk about the long-awaited marvel phase 5 with the productions that are part of this stage.

After learning various details of phase 5 and 6 of marvel on the Comic Con 2022we are still very aware of all the productions that continue to reach our screens, focusing on this article on the series and movies of phase 5 of Marvel. Of course, we still need to know enough details about many of them.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Promotional image Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania © Marvel/Disney

Scott Lang must learn to balance his enormous fame with his family life. As if this were not enough, Kang the Conqueror and the alteration of the time lines that we could witness in the first season of the series Loki will take Ant-Man and The Wasp to explore the Quantum Realm. This will be the first of Marvel’s Phase 5 movies.

Release date: February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion Promotional Image © Marvel/Disney

Secret Invasion It is a series that will come directly to Disney + and in which the characters played by Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Colman must face an invasion of Skrulls that threatens to put in check the tranquility of the Land.

Release date: Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017) © Marvel/Disney

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Peter Quill, still unable to get over the loss of Gamora, must rally the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own.

Release date: May 5, 2023

Threw out

Promotional image Echo © Marvel/Disney

Threw out is a spin-off series of Hawk Eye starring Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Her synopsis tells us it will be Echo’s origin story, which retraces Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must confront her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she hopes to move forward.

Release date: Summer 2023

Loki Season 2

Loki | Image courtesy of Disney

After the events that occurred in the first season and after having met the One Who Remains, Loki finds himself in another universe after Sylvie decided not to trust him anymore and finish off the one behind the Void. Meanwhile, Judge Renslayer’s whereabouts remain unknown. Does a new Multiversal War begin?

Release date: Summer 2023

the marvels

Ms. Marvel (2022) © Marvel/Disney

This new film will unite for the first time the characters of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel). Nia DaCosta (Candyman) directs this film that promises to become one of the big summer releases of 2023.

Release date: July 28, 2023

Blade

Blade © Marvel

New adaptation of the “Blade” story, which has already been successfully made into a film in three feature films starring Wesley Snipes.

Release date: November 3, 2023

iron heart

Ironheart ©Marvel

It’s still too early to get a synopsis for Ironheart, but it’s quite likely that we’ll see Ironheart’s origin story, focusing on how he came to build the most advanced armor since Iron Man and become a superhero, just as we might see how he faced his first villains.

Release date: Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos © Marvel/Disney

In Scarlet Witch and Vision Agatha was one of the characters who won the applause of the public for her enormous charisma. She now she plays the turn of her own production.

The little we know about Agatha: Coven of Chaos is that this will be a black comedy and we are expected to see it take place after what happened after the end of Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Release date: Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil © Marvel/Disney/Netflix

Charlie Coxx’s return as Daredevil adapts Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli’s masterpiece. A comic that begins with a desperate Karen Page who sells the identity of Daredevil to the Kingpin himself, who will do anything to destroy our hero’s life.

Release date: Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) © Marvel/Disney

The fourth of the Captain America movies will be titled ‘New World Order’ and will introduce us to a new Cap. On this occasion, after the series of Falcon and the Winter SoldierSam Wilson takes over as Captain America.

Release date: May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts

Thunderbolt fan art

Thunderbolts is one of the great projects of phase 5 of Marvel. And we are talking about a group made up mainly of redeemed villains, among whom we will find some of the best-known faces of the UCM to date.

Release date: July 26, 2024

Up to this point the premieres of phase 5 of Marvel. However, we will also have other productions that we are not entirely sure are canon within the UCM.

After these films and series of phase 5 of Marvel, phase 6 of the UCM would begin.