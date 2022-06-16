Marvel prepares its ‘Suicide Squad’: What is ‘Thunderbolts’ and which MCU characters could appear – CINEMABLEND

The new project of the franchise chaired by Kevin Feige has already found its director: Jake Schreier, who was placed behind the cameras of ‘Paper Towns’.

The fans of the Casa de las Ideas comics who have followed the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe They will not have taken any surprises with the new project of the franchise chaired by Kevin Feige. Marvel Studios has hired Jake Schreier as director of Thunderboltsone of the company’s ‘Top Secret’ projects.

As reported dead linein addition to Schreier, who was placed behind the cameras of the film Paper cities, Thunderbolts It will also feature Eric Pearson as a screenwriter. The latter worked on the libretto for black widowthe prequel about Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) who introduced her adoptive sister Yelena (Florence Pugh). The aforementioned medium points out that Schreier’s presentation pleased the executives a lot and he took over the project.

Thunderbolts is the suicide squad of Marvel Studios, because it is a team formed villains redeemed. The aforementioned medium states that, although details about the plot of the film have not been revealed, the story will revolve around a “group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government”. Sounds familiar to you, right? Exactly the same idea as suicide squad Y the suicide squad of dc cinematic universe. However, it seems difficult to think that Thunderbolts go share the tone and violence of her DC counterparts.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts were originally introduced as a new team of superheroes following the demise of the other major group: the Thunderbolts. avengers. It is soon discovered that its members are villains. Some of them managed to truly redeem themselves and did their best to do good.

FROM YELENA TO JOHN WALKER: WHICH CHARACTERS WILL APPEAR?

The characters that will appear in the film, which is still in development, have not been confirmed, but dead line notes that Marvel Studios has been in contact with certain people who are already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. so that they can make room in their agendas in order to start the shooting in summer 2023.

Since the beginning of Phase 4 with black widow and its post-credit scene and also with the series of Disney+ Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the idea of ​​the Thunderbolts began to germinate. The connection is Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the mysterious character played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The actress debuted at UCM in the Disney+ fiction starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan recruiting John Walker/USAgent (Wyatt Russell). It is also revealed at the end of black widow that, after the death of Natasha Romanoff and the events that occurred in Avengers: EndgameYelena works for her and is given the mission of ending Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye.

With this, both John Walker and Yelena seem like two characters that have a lot of potential to star. Thunderbolts. Others who could join the team are Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) Abomination (Tim Roth), Ava/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), task master (Olga Kurylenko) and maybe also bucky barnes/Winter Soldier.

While you wait for news about Thunderbolts, check out the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

