Marvel prepares Nova movie or series at UCM with Moon Knight screenwriter

MADRID, 24 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

It seems that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, will keep his promise. Richard Rider, better known as Nova will join the MCU. Sabir Pirzada, screenwriter of ‘Moon Knight’ will be in charge of writing the script for the production, which is unknown if it will be a series for Disney + or if it will be a cinematographic proposal. The project will also talk about the intergalactic policewhich means that the Nova Corps will be present.

Nova first appeared in a 1976 edition of ‘Super Adventures’ and was a member of the intergalactic police force called the Nova Corps., for which he gained superhuman abilities including superhuman strength, flight, and resistance to injury. Although the character did not have many confrontations with some of the main figures of the MCU, yes he had some battles with the Skrulls.

At this point, keep in mind that the Skrulls have a relevant role in the present and future of the UCMfirst appeared in ‘Captain Marvel’ and reappeared in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and will star in the miniseries ‘Secret Invasion’which will be released in 2022 and star Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle.

It should also not be forgotten that the Nova Corps already appeared in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, with Glenn Close as Commander Rael, leader of the intergalactic military force. However, in the MCU, the Nova Corps was defeated by Thanos, when he managed to destroy Xandar to get the Power Stone, as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) recounted in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the comics, Richard Rider becomes Nova after the Corps’ last survivor, Rhomann Dey, come to Earth and grant him his powers. In the MCU, Dey also appeared in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, played by John C Reillyso he could be the one to witness the new cosmic hero of the MCU.

With this production of Nova underway, Pirzada thus manages to be behind another high-profile project for Marvel after having been the ‘Moon Knight’ screenwriter, whose premiere in Disney+ is scheduled for March 30. Previously, he was a screenwriter for series such as ‘Watched: Person of Interest’ or ‘Roswell, New Mexico’.