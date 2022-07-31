Marvel presents ‘Black Panther 2’ and the new ‘Avengers’ at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios has a history of announcing big projects at San Diego Comic-Con during their panel events in Hall H, and bringing in unexpected stars.

With that level of anticipation, aided by a two-year hiatus, it’s no surprise that Hall H returned to its monstrous dimensions on Saturday, with extensions around the building, and through a tent that lowered between the sports complex and the boats moored in the back of the San Diego Convention Center. Those who braved it, coupled with a surge in California COVID cases and new entry requirements, may have wished they could draw the crowd away with the Infinity-Gauntlet-snap, but they were handsomely rewarded with news of Phases 4, 5 and 6 from Marvel Cinematic. Universe.

Among the highlights are the emotional appearances of the actors of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the confirmation that Daredevil will return to the small screen and the dates of the new “Captain America” ​​movies. and “Avengers.”

Here are our updates to Marvel’s Hall H mega panel, as it came.

6:26 p.m.Ryan Coogler and the cast hug after the Wakanda Forever trailer, which immediately receives a standing ovation from the Hall H crowd. There is no mention of a new Panther, just a shot of the back of a figure in a panther suit. But the trailer, marred by tears and somber tones, offers hints of an acknowledgment of Boseman’s death: There is what appears to be a funeral procession, and at one point the camera stops on a spray-painted image of Boseman (as T ‘ Challa) on a wall that could be an in memoriam.

6:07 p.m. “Wakanda Forever”! An African singer and drummer walks through the Hall H crowd onto the stage as he plays, and is joined by many drummers and dancers.

Director Ryan Coogler takes the stage after the performance to an emotional ovation and pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, praising his effect on the industry and saying he can feel Boseman’s hand on him even now. He is joined by cast members Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Michaela Coel, among others like the Mexican Tenoch Huerta.

6:04 p.m. Kevin Feige returns to confirm a November 8, 2024 release date for the final “Fantastic Four” and jumps to the end of Phase 6, which he says will conclude with two new “Avengers” projects: “The Kang Dynasty ”. and “Secret Wars”, which will be released in November 2025.

5:43 p.m. In an emotional appearance from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” team, director James Gunn discusses the story’s conclusion in vol. 3, but just because it will end doesn’t mean the characters will die, he assures the crowd. The film stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Klementieff and the director’s brother Sean Gunn, with Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and “Borat” star Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Space Dog.

One more tease: the High Evolutionary (to be played in the film by Chukwudi Iwuji), appears, in all his purple glory, walking from the back of Hall H to the front and insulting us humans and threatening to dissect us all. . He then he leaves.

5:32 p.m. “Ant-Man” director Peyton Reed takes the stage with Katherine Newton, who plays Cassie; Evangeline Lilly, who plays Janet Van Dyne/Wasp; and Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd. The trailer re-introduces Jonathan Majors as Kang from “Loki” and confirms that MODOK will appear.

5:29 p.m. Cobie Smulders appears in “Secret Invasion.” She and Kevin Feige tease it as a darker series after the “She-Hulk” fun. Samuel L. Jackson will feature prominently.

5:26 p.m. Tatiana Maslany and Jameela Jamil present “She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law,” Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, premiering August 17. a quick flash at the end of the trailer what is supposed to be “Hawkeye”, which is introduced in “She-Hulk”.

5:20 p.m. Phase 5 is on the horizon: “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantummania” will begin the next phase on February 17, 2023. Other Phase 5 titles include “Secret Invasion”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” vol. 3, “Echo”, “Season season 2 of “Loki”, “The Marvels”, “Blade”, “Ironheart”, “WandaVision” continuation of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”, “Thunderbolts” and the fourth “Captain America” movie, “New World Order”. But the biggest joy may be reserved for the long-awaited “Daredevil: Born Again,” which brings back Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio from Netflix’s canceled “Daredevil” series.

5:14 p.m. Finally underway, the panel kicks off with an aspirational trailer narrated by comic book legend Stan Lee, emphasizing surviving “together.” Miss Minutes (“Loki”) introduces Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. An image of the Phase 4 movies and TV shows is on the screen, and the phase will end with “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

To read this note in Spanish click here.