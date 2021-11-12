Marvel R and MG5, the world’s first station wagon

Eight months after the announcement of its relaunch, the corporate life of Morris Garage finally starts again, for all MGs. A historic brand, now owned by the Chinese SAIC, started from an English workshop in the now distant 1924 which today, five years after the last model put on the market, has decided to reappear with a very specific vision.

Three fundamental points, described by his marketing director Edoardo Gamberini: “Ours will be a commitment to the mobility of the future, with attention to customers and the desire to bring products that are as competitive as possible”. In summary: electric cars at advantageous prices that appeal to the end customer.

The history of MG restarts (in electric mode): the product range

There is satisfaction even in the words of Andrea Bartolomeo, country manager of MG Motor Italia, which announces the arrival on the market of the MG Marvel R electric but not only: «An SUV coupé that we present with two battery powers and three configurations – specifies – but that will be only the tip of the iceberg of our offensive ».

Yes, because MG has illustrated in its entirety the range of products arriving on the Italian market: well four models in five versions, for a decidedly attractive product range. Because they range from 100% electric cars, including the first station wagon, to the petrol-powered MG ZS, which joins the EV version and is presented with an intriguing price, only 13,950 euros. And then, in addition to the ZS and the aforementioned Marvel R, space also for MG5 and to EHS. Let’s go in order.

The new MG ZS, 100% electric and petrol

There MG ZS arrives on the Italian market in the petrol version with two engines, a 1.5 aspirated and a 1.0 turbo both, but also with its 100% electric proposal, whose arrival in the Italian MG Stores is expected before the end of the year. It will be offered with two trim levels, called Comfort and Luxury, and two battery variants, Long Range from 70 kWh it will allow a range, declared by the manufacturer, of 440 km (WLTP) compared to the 263 km of the current model. It’s a Standard Range 50.3 kWh (320 km range). The version Long Range it is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase on board. The price? The starting one is even lower than the previous model, from € 33,490 for the Comfort version with a 50.3 kWh battery, and from € 37,990 for the Comfort version with a 70 kWh battery.

The real novelty is the MG Marvel R Electric, which we have also been able to test, albeit partially, in terms of times and methods. The MG flagship (0-100 km / h in 4.9 seconds), which comes on the market with a price starting from € 32,550 for the Comfort RWD version (with eco-incentives though), offers spacious and refined interiors, with attention to detail. Particularly affects the 19.4 ” central touchscreen, very reminiscent of Tesla’s, to manage the brand new MG iSMART connectivity system. Three trim levels (Comfort, Luxury and Performance, all with leather and Alcantara interiors and Bose system supplied) and two variants of advanced engines and tractions (RWD and AWD). The Comfort and Luxury set-ups have rear-wheel drive, two electric motors, a system power of 132 kW (180 hp), 410 Nm of torque and a WLTP range of 402 kilometers.

One more motor on the front axle for the Performance version

The Performance specification adds an electric motor to the front axle, which projects the above to the remarkable figure of 212 kW (288 hp) and 665 Nm, combined with a range of 370 kilometers. All versions of the Marvel R Electric are equipped with a 70 kWh battery and an 11 kW three-phase on-board battery charger for fast AC charging. The battery is also suitable for fast charging (DC) with up to 92 kW, which allows you to charge the battery from 5 to 80% in just 43 minutes.

The MG5 Electric, the world’s first 100% electric station wagon

Another novelty, a real premiere, is there new MG5 Electric, the world’s first fully electric station wagon. 479-liter luggage, which can be expanded to nearly 1,400 liters with the rear seats folded down, MG iSMART connectivity system, electric motor producing 115 kW (156 hp) and 260 Nm of torque, 61.1 kWh battery and a range of 400 km (WLTP). At a later stage of the market, a version with a 50.3 kWh battery will also be available: it will arrive in MG Stores in the first quarter of 2022, with two trim levels (Comfort and Luxury) and a starting price of € 30,000. The MG EHS, the company’s plug-in hybrid already on the market, closes the product range.

Financial offers and partnerships with Santander Arval and Enel X

MG has partnered with Santander, Arval and Enel X. The first allows it to offer three forms of financing for end customers, called Flex (three-year payment and then final redemption or continuation of payment), Go (payment of 36 months and then the decision whether to keep, return or change the car) and Easy (84 months of financing). The one with Arval instead, it will allow the creation of the brand MG Rental, to offer the products in the form of long-term rental; while the agreement with Enel X it will be used to offer packages of products and services exclusively to MG customers who intend to make use of the electrical solutions in the range, even if Andrea Bartolomeo has not gone into detail on what these proposals are.

