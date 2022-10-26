Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man Quantumania, the start of Phase 5 of the MCU — Showland

If the film Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever will be responsible for closing Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Ant-Man Quantumania will be responsible for starting Phase 5. And this week, Marvel released the first trailer and movie poster.

Under the full title of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film stars Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). Scott bonds with Hope and her parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

The family explores the so-called Quantum Realm where they interact with strange new creatures. This will be an adventure that will take you beyond the limits of what everyone thought possible.

As published by CONOCEDORES.com®, the most widely read travel magazine in Latin America, Phase 5 of the MCU will include these series and movies:

“Secret Invasion”

Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) was on hand to preview this dark and gritty political thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, alongside Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), and Martin Freeman. (Everett K. Ross). Joining them are Kingsley Ben-Adir (seen multiplying into several identical forms in a confrontation with Fury), Olivia Colman (seen telling Fury that he’s past the best of him), and Emilia Clarke (seen brandishing a gun). The general mood is one of paranoia and apprehension, which contributes to a larger anti-heroic thread that seems to run through Phase 5.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

An emotional James Gunn and his equally emotional cast, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, presented the first look at the latest Guardians movie, which hinted at revealing how Rocket became turned into a smart walking raccoon. Chukwudi Iwuji (formerly a member of DC’s “Peacemaker”) plays the High Evolutionary and introduced himself in the character of Hall H (implying that he played a role in Rocket’s transformation). “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is another of the outstanding series and movies from phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel MCU.

“Threw out”

Series that turns the antagonist of “Hawk’s Eye”, Maya López (Alaqua Cox) in her own solo story. Sydney Freeland (“Reservation Dogs”, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”) and Catriona McKenzie (“The Walking Dead”, “Shining Vale”) direct the new fiction for Disney Plus.

“Loki” Season 2

The Disney Plus series that introduced the multiverse to the MCU is currently filming and will premiere next summer. There was no mention of this critically-adored series, but images from the set have been fluttering around the internet lately. The long-awaited new installment of “Loki” is another of the outstanding series and movies of phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel MCU.

“Blade”

While producer Kevin Feige made no casting announcements, he did confirm that the Marvel Comics vampire franchise reboot with Mahershala Ali, first announced in 2019 in Hall H, will be Marvel’s final feature for 2023 and will begin to be filmed in October. Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing “Blade”, which is another of the outstanding series and movies from phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel MCU.

“Iron heart”

Following her introduction to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will star in her own Disney+ series. Chinaka Hodge (“Amazing Stories,” “Snowpiercer”) is the head writer, and Sam Bailey (“Dear White People”) and Angela Barnes (“Blindspotting”) are directing “Ironheart.”

“Daredevil: Born Again”

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is fully incorporated into Marvel Studios. There is an order of 18 episodes for its first season. Cox’s Murdock first reappeared in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and his nemesis Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appeared as the big villain in “Hawkeye.”

“Captain America: New World Order”

It’s been known since the conclusion of the Disney Plus series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will return in his own movie as Captain America.

“Thunderbolts”

Phase 5 ends with Marvel’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad: a team-up movie about a group of MCU anti-heroes. Feige said he’d talk about casting another day, but there are already plenty of candidates, including Fontaine’s Valentina Allegra (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Abomination (Tim Roth), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Ant-Man Quantumania opens in theaters from February 16, 2023.

This is its subtitled trailer: