Marvel releases new images of ‘Doctor Strange in Multiverses of Madness’

Marvel has released four new photos. Dr. is strange in the diversity of madness.. The photos feature four key players, including Wanda, Wong, and MCU newcomers including Strange. United States Chavez.

crazy multiverses Written by Michael Waltron, it is directed by Sam Rimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Civetal Aegeofer, Benedict Wong, Socitil Gomez, Michael Stulpark and Rachel McAdams.

The movie promises to lean into the horror aspect as the doctor tries to clean up the various messes he’s caused. Spiderman: No way home. From the trailer, Strange appears to be in need of Wanda Maximoff’s help and is looking to retire from the world due to the disasters in Westview. vandavision.

The Marvel Summer for 2022 movie opens on May 6, with no release on March 25, 2022. Thor: love and thunder From that summer start date to July 8, 2022. The only movie against him. Dr. Wonder2 Focus features on May 6′ Mrs. Harris goes to Paris, Starring Lesley Manville. No event footage from rival studios currently dated against Thor: love and thunder On your new date.

Check out the photos below.

doctor strange
wonder entertainment
supreme wong
wong
wonder entertainment
wanda-as-the-scarlet-witch-720x720
Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch
wonder entertainment
america-chavez-on-the-run-720x720
Chavez left for the United States
wonder entertainment

