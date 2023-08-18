Entertainment

Marvel removed Scarlet Witch from its new book from the official MCU timeline

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Madrid, 17 August (CulturaOsio) –

Elizabeth Olsen playing Wanda Maximoff Since 2014 he first appeared in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Now, Marvel has removed Scarlet Witch from its new book on the official MCU timeline: Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An official timeline to release in October 2023.

Last time Scarlet Witch appeared in the MCU as Doctor Strange’s great rival in the Multiverse of Madness, However, the powerful sorceress embodied by Olsen no longer appears on the cover of this book published by Penguin Random House, with which House of Ideas will respond, as it states in its description, “to the most important questions: what happened, when , where and why”.

Instead, without explanation, on this new cover that’s already circulating the internet Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophie DiMartino) who is now seen sharing the spotlight with Iron Man, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi and Thanos., However, as strange as it may sound Wanda Maximoff is not inIt should also be remembered that the previous cover submitted for this encyclopedia on the UCM timeline was provisional.

character of course Olsen played a key role in Doctor Strange 2’s story, and the fact that it was omitted from the book Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline. This may be because since his apparent death in the Sam Raimi tapeHouse of Ideas has not recast the Scarlet Witch in any of its current productions. Who This does not mean that you cannot return to UCM to do any of the projects you prepared in Steps 6 and 7 of the study. Directed by Kevin Feige.

Journalists Anthony Breznikan, Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, in close collaboration with House of Ideas, are responsible for contributing to this. Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official TimelineA comprehensive guide that helps fans understand how all the pieces that make up this massive puzzle fit together. complex chronology of the mcu,

As such, the book, which includes a foreword by Kevin Feige himself, will answer “the most important questions: what happened, when, where and why” in October 2023. and will continue “History of the MCU from Before the Big Bang to Thanos’ Snap and Beyond”, on a journey, as indicated, the reader will learn more along the way “The Development of the Iron Man Armor, the Discovery of the Infinity Stones, and the Creation of the Multiverse”,

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 37 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

The new Hugo collection for the autumn/winter 2023 season with Bella Porche

1 week ago

The police give their last report on what occurred at Astroworld, the Travis Scott competition.

3 weeks ago

Everything we know about the complaints between family members that inspired ‘a possible dream’

4 hours ago

Oppenheimer is the highest-grossing film about World War II

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button