Marvel removed Scarlet Witch from its new book from the official MCU timeline

Madrid, 17 August (CulturaOsio) –

Elizabeth Olsen playing Wanda Maximoff Since 2014 he first appeared in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Now, Marvel has removed Scarlet Witch from its new book on the official MCU timeline: Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An official timeline to release in October 2023.

Last time Scarlet Witch appeared in the MCU as Doctor Strange’s great rival in the Multiverse of Madness, However, the powerful sorceress embodied by Olsen no longer appears on the cover of this book published by Penguin Random House, with which House of Ideas will respond, as it states in its description, “to the most important questions: what happened, when , where and why”.

Instead, without explanation, on this new cover that’s already circulating the internet Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophie DiMartino) who is now seen sharing the spotlight with Iron Man, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi and Thanos., However, as strange as it may sound Wanda Maximoff is not inIt should also be remembered that the previous cover submitted for this encyclopedia on the UCM timeline was provisional.

Marvel Studios has released the cover of the book “Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline”. It will be sold in September.#marvelstudio #Miracle #themarvelcinematicuniverse pic.twitter.com/NFdbxium1I – Geek Fun News 🎬📺🕹 (@GeekFunNews) 26 January 2023

DK’s ‘Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline’ book to release on October 24, just 2 months away! I am so excited and can’t wait to review it! Are you picking up a copy of the MCU Timeline book? Pre-order now: https://t.co/MHULR2dmUp pic.twitter.com/vq5VDuI4Zi — Dakota, Forensic Chronologist (@geekrique_dak) 16 August 2023

character of course Olsen played a key role in Doctor Strange 2’s story, and the fact that it was omitted from the book Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline. This may be because since his apparent death in the Sam Raimi tapeHouse of Ideas has not recast the Scarlet Witch in any of its current productions. Who This does not mean that you cannot return to UCM to do any of the projects you prepared in Steps 6 and 7 of the study. Directed by Kevin Feige.

Journalists Anthony Breznikan, Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, in close collaboration with House of Ideas, are responsible for contributing to this. Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official TimelineA comprehensive guide that helps fans understand how all the pieces that make up this massive puzzle fit together. complex chronology of the mcu,

As such, the book, which includes a foreword by Kevin Feige himself, will answer “the most important questions: what happened, when, where and why” in October 2023. and will continue “History of the MCU from Before the Big Bang to Thanos’ Snap and Beyond”, on a journey, as indicated, the reader will learn more along the way “The Development of the Iron Man Armor, the Discovery of the Infinity Stones, and the Creation of the Multiverse”,