Marvel, revealed the great passion of one of the MCU characters. And he’s definitely nerdy [FOTO]

Even the heroes and villains of the universe Marvel they have their secret passions. The latest episode of What if…?, the animated series that is rewriting the MCU stories seen so far. the protagonist this time was the Killmonger from Michael B. Jordan and a decidedly nerdy side of the character (and actor) emerged.

WARNING: Contains spoilers about episode 6 of What if…?

After seeing what would happen if in the Marvel Universe a virus from the Quantum Realm had almost transformed all heroes in zombies, the series What if…? went back to the origins of the MCU. The episode What if… Killmonger saved Tony Stark? brings back the villain seen in Black Panther and imagine he hatched an incredible plan to rescue (and then eliminate) Tony Stark, T’Challa and take control of Wakanda.

To carry out his plan, he gets very close to the eccentric billionaire and proposes to help him build his thesis project: a battle drone that essentially gives life to a new way of waging war. When he shows him the project, the hero played in the films by Robert Downey Jr. and voiced in the animated series by Mick Wingert can’t help but notice that you look a lot alike to a Gundam!

At that point, Killmonger candidly admits his passion: “What’s up? I like anime“. The detail did not go unnoticed and there are many enthusiastic comments online for this “nerdy revelation” about the character. To amuse it is above all the fact that this particular is very linked to the same interpreter of the villain, Michael B. Jordan. The actor has repeatedly claimed to be a big fan of anime, manga and precisely of the robot franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino And Hajime Yatate.

HERE THE PHOTOS OF THE “GUNDAM” IN THE WHAT IF EPISODE…?

This isn’t the first time the MCU has linked to pop culture and nerd fictional or franchises: in Avengers: Endgame for example it is explicitly mentioned Back to the Future as a bad example of how time travel can work; even more recently, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is cited Goku’s Kamehameha in the franchise of Dragon Ball.

Loading... Advertisements

Small details that delight fans not only of Marvel, but also of these related products. Can you think of other such quotes? Let us know in the comments.

Also Read: An MCU Star Reveals Why He Joined Marvel Movies. And it’s “embarrassing”

Read also: Marvel: a beloved star we haven’t seen for some time is ready to return to the MCU: “I love my character”

Read also: Marvel, a star of the MCU hates the MCU so much that he rejected Avengers: Endgame in a bad way

Photo: Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED