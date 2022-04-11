Marvel reveals a physical training that should not be followed

One of Marvel Studios’ upcoming actors has revealed a physical workout that people shouldn’t be following or imitating at home.

Will Poultryactor who will play adam warlock in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3has recently spoken with The Independent newspaper about the hard training he is undergoing to play the hero of Marvel Studios. A character he has described as interesting, but difficult. The actor has stated that mental and physical health is paramount compared to aesthetic goals. However, that hasn’t stopped Will Poulter from following a strict training schedule to be featured as Adam Warlock in the MCU Phase 4. Tremendous what lies ahead with this character!

«It’s hard to talk about my transformation as Adam Warlock, because with Marvel Studios it’s all secrecy.«Will Poulter began to explain about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. «The most important thing is your physical and mental health. The aesthetic objectives have to be in a secondary plane. Otherwise, you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio that pays for your meals and workouts. I am in a very privileged position in that sense. I would not recommend anyone to do what I did to prepare for this job.«.

Will Poulter is now enjoying the “maintenance phase”

The Maze Runner star also detailed his preparation for this Marvel Studios role. «It has been a lot of work in the gym and following a very, very specific dietWill Poulter revealed. «This means that he was not very civilized at times. I’m talking about amounts of food that you don’t necessarily want to eat; and, other times, insufficient food. I have been through a number of different diets over the past few months. Now I’m in a maintenance phase, which is quite nice. I am not eating large amounts of bulk food nor am I cutting myself. I just maintain my weight. I’ve been through periods of rummaging through food. Then, you blinked and the minute you were ready to eat up the furniture, how hungry you were«.