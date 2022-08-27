Marvel Reveals Hawkeye’s Biggest Secret in the Cinematic Universe – FayerWayer

Clint Barton is a Marvel character who is recognized, in a very curious way, for being the least popular avenger. He seems like a negative label, but it’s also Hawkeye’s way of defending their idol by saying that he deserves more fame than he has.

For many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English), the Disney + series on Hawkeye was a consolation prize for the character played by Jeremy Renner, however, it was much more than that.

Hawkeye introduced in the MCU to Kate Bishopin the shoes of Hailee Steinfeld, and brought back from the Marvel – Netflix universe the Kingpin, the acclaimed villain Wilson Fisk gloriously played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

Additionally, the show saw Barton in a leading role for the first time, torn between yearning to spend the holidays with his family and his eternal mission to protect the world.

The series again showed Hawkeye in action with his arrows, the same weapons as Bishop, but it wasn’t until the second episode of She-Hulkreleased this Thursday, August 25, in which Marvel Studios revealed one of the biggest secrets surrounding Hawkeye.

Solved the mystery of the arrows

For over 10 years we’ve seen Hawkeye aim and shoot his bow and arrows at the enemies of the Avengers, but Marvel fans have always wondered, just like Cinemascomics, what would you do if you ran out of arrows.

The report cites what was seen in the second chapter of the She Hulk series, in which Jennifer Walters’ father asks what happens to Clint Barton’s arrows after shooting them, if they are left in the middle of the street or he picks them up one by one .

What Hawkeye does is retrieve his arrows on the battlefield, but it’s not a common practice.. In a war, there is little time for it and Barton knows it, so he prefers to make more. What he does usually do, as part of his combat technique, is take the arrows that are on the ground and throw them again.