Marvel reveals the origin of the Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder

How does Natalie Portman come to pick up the hammer and become the Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder? Marvel spoilers here!

Thanks to a Reddit user we have been able to expand the information about Thor: Love and Thunder and the leaks of the figures of the film of Marvel. One of those figures, the one that has to do with the Goddess of Thunder, reveals very shocking details. And there are quite a few spoilers on the back of the box. It explains how Jane FosterNatalie Portman she ends up becoming an asgardian goddess and can hold the hammer Mjolnir as does the very son of odin.

A full version of Mighty Thor’s : “Jane Foster’s life is forever changed when she mysteriously comes to possess the hammer Mjolnir… and the power of the Mighty Thor!” from MarvelStudiosSpoilers

As you can see, on the back you can read (in various languages) an explanation of the origin of the Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Specifically, he says the following: «Jane Foster’s life changes forever when she mysteriously comes into possession of the hammer Mjölnir…and the power of Mighty Thor!» A rather ambiguous explanation, especially for that «mysteriously» and «possess». It seems that basically “a magician” did it. He looks like he only had to touch the hammer to transform. We assume that the movie Marvel Studios directed by Taika Waititi will explain much more in depth how Natalie Portman’s character ends up becoming an Asgardian goddess.

We are still missing a lot of information about the character!

The new descriptions don’t provide any super-specific details that Marvel Studios fans really need to know. But at least something is something. The fact that they mention “when he mysteriously comes into possession of the hammer Mjölnir» seems to confirm the theory of Thor: Love and Thunder which holds that the Goddess of Thunder’s divine power comes from the magical weapon and not from anywhere else.

They haven’t explicitly confirmed it either, but it’s the easiest conclusion we can draw from watching it. After all, the hammer he carries is the same as Hello smashed into Thor: Ragnarök, but with the remains attached again and assembled. But what could possibly cause the hammer to not only reintegrate itself, return to its form, but choose Jane Foster as its successor? There’s the story that Thor: Love and Thunder you have to tell us. A story that is already implicit in the title of the film.