Marvel: right for the summer, the series MY NAME IS GROOT is coming to Disney+!

It is, in fact, a series of short films, five in total, which will all be released online, streaming, simultaneously. Thus, you will not need to wait a week between each one of them. Also, Disney + has just revealed the date of availability of these mini-films in France, namely, for August 10th. A teaser, which can be seen below, has also been revealed, along with synopsis information and casting confirmations. Of course, Vin Diesel will be there again. Suffice to say that the excitement is high with regard to this production on the endearing “Mister Tree” of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In addition to the rich summer program of Marvel Studios productions on Disney+, there is the series “JE S’APPELLE GROOT”, which will be launched on August 10 exclusively on the platform. Collection of 5 original short films “JE S’APPELLE GROOT”, features Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree and will introduce several new and unusual characters. All 5 episodes will be available from launch.

It is impossible to protect the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot comes to the fore with his own series, exploring his glory days and the trouble he got into growing up among the stars.

Vin Diesel who is the voice of Groot in the original version of the saga “THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY” is the voice of Baby Groot. Kirsten Lepore is the writer and director and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn are the executive producers.

