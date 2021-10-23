Marvel, Robert Downey Jr. could have been Dr. Doom instead of Iron Man?

For everyone now, fans Marvel or less, Robert Downey Jr. And Iron Man and there is no discussion. But the truth is that the actor was approached to play another character from that universe before being cast as Tony Stark: Dr. Doom.

Jon Favreau would have told it according to what we read in the book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”.

The star of the first MCU film could have been one of those double-role actors, like Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds, since, as the director of Iron Man would have said “Marvel had already had a meeting with Downey Jr., I believe, for the role of Dr. Doom“.

The reference seems to be to the 2005 film directed by Tim Story, in which it was Julian McMahon who brought Von Doom Industries CEO Victor Von Doom to the screen – by the way, McMahon is also at the same level as two characters in the MCU, having played another villain, Jonah, in the TV series Runaways.

The same film, among other things, in which we find Chris Evans aka Captain America in the role of Johnny Storm / The Human Torch … Do you think that there would have been a reunion in The Avengers!

Among the other actors considered for the role of Dr. Doom in the same or in previous versions never made (such as that of the director of Ant-Man Peyton Reed always in the early 2000s) there were also Jude Law, Tim Robbins, Mel Gibson and Nicolas Cage, while Marvel fans now look forward to seeing the character in the MCU again and finding out who he will be played by.

Who would you like to see in the role?