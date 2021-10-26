Marvel, Robert Downey Jr’s farewell letter to the MCU and Iron Man will make you cry

The book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals that Robert Downey Jr., interpreter of Iron Man, in 2018 wrote a heartfelt 1000-word tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The star, who after Jon Favreau’s Iron Man also played Tony Stark in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming And Avengers: Infinity War, ended her period during Avengers: Endgame, when Tony Stark sacrificed his life for save the universe from Thanos. His afterword opens with these words: “I distinctly remember Gwyneth, Favs, and myself sitting in a rundown Quonset cabin talking about Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, when he suddenly swelled up with a surge of emotion. . . joy, relief, faith and pain manifested: (Me, looking at Jon) “What’s going on, boss? (Him, looking at Gwyneth)” I just realized this movie is going to work. And the beauty is that in the end it turns out that he was right; however there were other oxymoronic keys to Iron Man’s unlikely success, namely: A) Unorthodox efficiency B) Relentless development. “

After reflecting on the success of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. also praised the casting of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans as Thor and Captain America respectively, enthusiastically admitting that the “healthy and abundant” results of their involvement meant that an Avengers movie “it seemed inevitable“. The success of Avengers in 2012 it catapulted the MCU to higher levels. Downey remembers this in his letter, before praising Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd and Benedict Cumberbatch’s additions to the fold, describing them as a “QB of the third quarter“who helped the franchise to”fly even higher“. The star then turned her attention to Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, emphasizing that the latter is now the “spearhead of a paradigm shift that comes very late in Hollywood“, while praising the late actor as”the most thoughtful and rooted frontman of the saga. “

Additionally, Downey also awarded Paul Bettany and Vision as the group’s “best story arc” due to his transition from JARVIS voice actor to being the guardian of the Mind Stone. The actor went on to praise Samuel L. Jackson’s role as “connective tissue“of the franchise, admitting that even in private life he remains in close contact with Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen. (“And it goes without saying that Jackson’s presence in all of this – and Fury’s portrayal – was a fundamental connective tissue, our bridge to numerous credibility gaps. Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen and I stick together: yes, we are talking about a group tattoo.“)

In a surprising passage, Downey also paid tribute to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and also mentioned James Rhodes’ original actor, Terrence Howard, and the actors who played the villains he fought in the universe: “I’ll extend to Reynolds as well (to further prove I’m not attached to the distributor as far as friendship is concerned). I’ll also go back to basics, and express gratitude to Howard (our original Rhode) ‘), who has been an integral part of my role. And every nemesis Tony has encountered so far deserves an honorable mention, so kudos to Bridges, Rourke, Kingsley, Pearce, Hiddleston, Spader and, finally, Brolin.“

In the end, the actor concluded: “If you’ve made it to the end credits of this anniversary edition, you’re probably a big fan, so here’s your Easter-egg … a mirror! People who respond to the mythological narrative are positively the propellant of all Marvel works. It has always been like this: since Comic Con 2007, it has been evident that audiences were no longer just listening. For ten years YOU have been the co-pilots of the narrative. I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance with the power of collaboration, sacrifice and love. At this point, Tony would say, “You’re welcome, don’t worry.” I’ll try to balance things out by sending you an eternal and boundless: “Thank you“.

