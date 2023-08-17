Marvel: Scarlet Witch revives reunion with one of her children in impressive fanart

We know the tragic fate of the Scarlet Witch in the MCU, however a fanart brought her back to life and reunited her with one of her children: Wiccan. Attention

Scarlet Witch was one of the most interesting arcs in mcu to be the villain in avengers: age of alton Become the perpetrator of the international incident that started, later to join the mightiest group of heroes on the planet civil war and start a family wandavision, their way out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Where they desperately tried to get their children back to their final destination in the worst possible way.

character of Elizabeth Olsen proved to be one of the most powerful marvel cinematic universe And that’s what many fans of the brand hope Wanda Maximoff return in a future film or series disney+, sure, current multiverse saga Opens the door for any character to return from mcu under the pretext that it may “version” Which is still unknown.

The Surprising Art of the Scarlet Witch

Digital artist on Instagram @carlosgzz003 shared two sets of fan Art with Scarlet Witch Of Elizabeth Olsen Return from the Dead and Rumored Star Debut heart rate booster Joe Locke As Billy Kaplan Of mcu, wiccan, Some of Wanda’s son’s abilities include: flight, reality warping, telepathy, mind control, electrokinesis, force fields, teleportation, and astral projection.

Lock will make his debut in mcu In Agatha: Tomb of Chaos Of disney+, The series should pick up where Wanda left off in Agatha Harkness, with Kathryn Hahn’s character coming out of the spell that surrounded her in Westview as nosy neighbor Agnes. While Locke in the show will be Billy Kaplan reincarnated just like he did in the comics Miracle,

it is inevitable that Scarlet Witch back to mcu Since his arc is far from over. has two spin-offs wandavision are in process Agatha: Tomb of Chaos And vision Quest, Both series may include a cameo from Wanda or set up a jumping off point for her return. you can also expect to see young avengers With the rumor that the story of the project will focus on children’s crusade Billy and Tommy lead the search for their mother, Scarlet Witchshould come back for step 6 of mcu,