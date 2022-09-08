Marvel Shares Its Panel Schedule at Disney’s D23 Expo | UCM | MCU | Avengers | DisneyPlus | SPORT-PLAY

The Cinematic Universe Marvel still has many stories to tell. After the closure of “Avengers: Endgame”, the producer announced that phase 4 would not only have movies, but would also begin to release series on the platform Disney Plus.

Right now, you can already watch “WandaVision”, “Loki”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Hawkeye”, “What if…?” and recently the new star series of phase 4 has been released: “She-Hulk”.

Of course, before closing this phase, Marvel Studios will share new images of the following series and movies, and will explain how phase 5 will be organized during the D23 Expo, Disney’s digital and face-to-face convention.

The event will kick off on September 9 with the Disney Legends Awards and will be followed by a trailer for Season 34 of “The Simpsons.” The next two conferences will be about video games and Pixar.

In the meantime, Marvel will share the following content.

Thor: Love and Thunder – Friday September 9: Andy Park, Jana Schirmer, John Staub will be the speakers and will share some details of the visual development of the film.

VandaVision – Friday 9th September: by James Alexander and Tara DeMarco.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Friday September 9: Conducted by Ian Joyner, Andy Park, John Staub, Jana Schirmer. They will present behind the scenes and visual development.

Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk – Saturday, September 10: Jackson Sze, Jana Schirmer, Mushk Rizvi will share concept art.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever – Saturday September 10: questions and answers from the tape. We could see a second trailer.

Ms Marvel – Saturday September 10: talk with Sana Amanat.

Marvel Studios Costumes – Sunday, September 11: Wendy Craig talks about her role in the MCU and shares costumes from an upcoming Marvel project.

Moon Knight – Sunday September 11: Rodney Fuentebella, Ryan Meinerding, Mike Uwandi will share the visual development of the series.

D23 Expo Schedule

Friday September 9

1:30 p.m. – Disney Legends Awards: The attendees will be welcomed by Bob Chapek and prizes will be awarded to Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

1:45 pm – Presentation of the 34th season of “The Simpsons”.

4:00 p.m. – Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: Marvel’s Avengers will also be present to present their new video games. These are the developer studios that work for Disney: Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

6:00 pm – Studio Showcase: Disney and Pixar: Pixar, after the premiere of “Lightyear” and “Turning Red”, is now going for another blockbuster: “Elemental”. They also have yet to show new images from the film “Mundo Strange” and the live-action production “The Little Mermaid”.

Saturday September 10

1:00 p.m. – Studio Showcase: Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios: Now it will be the turn to see everything that will come to Disney Plus. Let us remember that the platform basically feeds two production houses: Marvel and Lucasfilm. It will be time to explore the different productions that will expand the Avengers UCM during phase 5, since phase 4 will conclude with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. As for the Star Wars universe, there is still no news about new productions, perhaps a second season of “The Mandalorian” or a surprise with “Ahsoka”. 20th Century Studios, on the other hand, has a new workhorse to compete with the greats of cinema: “Avatar: The sense of water”.

6:00 p.m. – Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!: the event will be approaching its end this event.

6:30 pm – “Enchantment” Celebration: One of the company’s great successes, especially in Latin America, was “Encanto”. This panel will pay homage to the film and possibly we will see a preview of another production.

Sunday September 11

1:30 p.m. – A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Finally, Disney will share all the news from its theme parks.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.