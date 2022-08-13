Marvel | “She-Hulk” filters the appearance of a classic Ant-Man villain | DisneyPlus | comics | Cinema | Series | Premiere | SPORT-PLAY

New characters have been added to the latest batch of series and movies that Marvel Studios has released in theaters and Disney Plus. In the tape “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” we get to see America Chavez, a young woman who has powers to open portals between multiverses. Another young face that joins the UCM is Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the series “Hawkeye”.

On August 18, it will arrive on the app “she hulk”, Another of the short productions of the UCM that will be dedicated to explaining some details after the Hulk snap and introducing new characters from the comics.

The story will not only focus on Jennifer Walters, the lawyer who ends up transforming into She-Hulk, but we will also see the first mutants of the MCU. As well as villains like Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Precisely, this last mentioned actor will have an important role. Everything seems to indicate that he will not be a classic villain, but that he would take on the role of advisor to other characters who fought against the Avengers in the comics.

In one of the scenes of the new television trailer, several characters can be seen sitting around a table as if it were a villain convention. There is Porcupine, an enemy of Ant-Man.

“She-Hulk” will feature a classic Ant-Man villain. (Photo: DisneyPlus)

Trailer for “She-Hulk”

