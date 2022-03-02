Marvel Shows Removed From Netflix Move To New Streaming Home

ads

This month, Netflix removed all of its original Marvel shows, but now they’re moving to a new streaming home. ComicBook.com reports that all Netflix-produced Marvel shows will debut on Disney+ on March 15. This includes Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2). two).

It’s certainly an interesting move, especially in the case of Daredevil, which TVLine recently reported as having re-entered Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals list roughly three years after its completion. The show ran from 2015 to 2018, with lead actor Charlie Cox heavily featured in the Defenders crossover series that included the other Marvel characters from his own solo series. Daredevil’s big resurgence in popularity came after two of the show’s main characters appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In No Way Home, Cox, who played Daredevil himself, Matt Murdock, appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer, following the public reveal of him as Spider-Man.

In Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio reprized his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, the main antagonist of Daredevil. This time, he was up against Jeremy Renner’s Avengers character, Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. While Cox could reappear as Daredevil in the future, the Hawkeye series left the Kingpin’s fate in a more permanent place, as it was heavily implied that he was dead.

In addition to Marvel Netflix shows, Disney+ will also get Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. The show began airing on ABC in 2013 and ended its 136-episode run in 2020. It often tied into movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with several episodes connecting directly to Captain American: The Winter Soldier. Agents of SHIELD starred Elizabeth Henstridge, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, and Iain De Caestecker.

In Agents of SHIELD, Henstridge played biochemist Jemma Simmons, a crucial member of the Strategic Homeland Logistics, Compliance and Intervention Division team. While promoting her new Apple TV+ show Suspicion, Henstridge spoke exclusively with PopCulture about her feelings on the fan-favorite comic series and whether or not she’d like to return for a reboot.

“Of course. Yes,” Henstridge said confidently. “I loved my time on Agents of SHIELD. I loved working with Marvel.” Connecting it to her new series, the actress added, “I had the time of my life and I was so lucky that it was also like a family, like this show has been, and our cast has been brilliant.” Finally, Henstridge concluded by saying, “So yeah, I’d be Jemma Simmons again in a heartbeat.”

