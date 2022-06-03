Marvel signs Suicide Squad star for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

MADRID, June 3. (CultureLeisure) –

James Gunn has surprised the marvelite fans by signing one of the actresses of The Suicide Squad to join the Cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It is nothing more and nothing less than Daniela Melchior, that embodied Ratcatcher 2 and that he will play a new character in the Marvel film.

After what Marvel fired the prolific filmmaker in 2019 Following some controversial old tweets from the filmmaker in which he made jokes about pedophilia and rape, Gunn ended up in the competition. It was then that the director carried out the sequel with Warner Bros. and at the same time Suicide Squad rebootwhere Melchior played Cleo Cazoone of the members of Task Force X known as Ratcatcher 2.

Now with Gunn back on Kevin Feige’s teamthe director has officially announced that the actress will be part of the new film adventure of the team led by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and the cosmic heroes of the MCU.

The news of the signing has been ratified by James Gunn himself through his Twitter profile. “I can confirm (and I confirm that she is wonderful in the role) that @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people and actressesand I hope this is just the second of many projects we will work on together.”

I can confirm (and confirm she’s wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together. https://t.co/axKiZatcue

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2022

A few words with which the director thus welcomes Melchior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And although, at the moment, according to Deadline, the role that he will play is unknown the actress in Guardians of the Galaxy 3what is known is that will be a secondary character and that, contrary to early rumors, it will not be Lunar Dragon.

And it is that, despite the fact that the fans of the UCM They had speculated on this possibility.the director himself denied in one of his tweets last year that the powerful telepath of the House of Ideas was to be in the third installment of the franchise starring Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Chris Pratt.

Of course, that of Melchior, who also has joined the cast of the new installment of Fast and Furious, Fast X along with Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, is not the only face of the DC Cinematic Universe that jump out of Gunn’s hand to the Marvel film. Chuckwudi Iwuji, who embodied Clemson Murn in the Peacemaker series (The Peacemaker) created by the director himself, also will have an undisclosed role but it is speculated that it will be related to the almighty Adam Warlock, the long-awaited character that Will Poulter will give life to.

and although Guardians of the Galaxy 3 have scheduled for release in May 2023Marvel fans will be able to meet some of its members such as Star-Lord, Nebula or Rocket in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich will hit theaters on July 8.