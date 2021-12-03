Marvel star Chris Hemsworth posts hilarious photo from his first show!

Marvel fans are very fond of the stars who populate the franchise, and the opportunity to delve into the past of their heroes’ careers is always greedy, especially if they are the ones to provide the assist. Chris Hemsworth posted a photo on Instagram a few hours ago that portrays him during his first show.

The photo is really hilarious because it shows a close-up of the actor wearing a wig, a decidedly different look than the one we have become accustomed to over the years.

“When I first wore that beautiful wig I knew one of two things would happen: I would have to grow my hair and dye it red due to a huge public fanfare or I would never work again.” joked Hemsworth.

“Nothing was true. Life was fun like that.” is the actor’s final gloss. It seems that the photo in question refers to the character of King Arthur, played in the 2002 TV series, Ginevra Jones, starring Tamara Hope.

Several years before being cast to play Thor, Hemsworth starred in two episodes playing the iconic ruler of Anglo-Saxon literature.

The actor will return as Thor in the new film alongside Natalie Portman, Thor: Love & Thunder.

