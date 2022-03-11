Marvel star Florence Pugh would appear in the ‘Dune’ sequel as this character

United States.- The nominee for Oscar Florence PughLittle Women, Black Widow, Midsommar) is in talks to join the sci-fi sequel from award-nominated filmmaker Oscar Denis Villeneuve Dune: Part 2, according The Hollywood Reporter.

Pugh would join the returning cast members on Dune as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem if an agreement is reached.

Once again directed by Villeneuve, the sequel will pick up where the first film left off, continuing the story based on the epic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert from 1965. The outlet points out that there are three main parts that are currently being selected during the pre-production of the project: the emperor Shaddam IV, “the ruler who sent the family Atreides to Arrakis”, Feyd-Rautha, “the cunning nephew of the baron who leads andl Harkonnen”and the princess Irulen, lthe emperor’s daughter. Pugh is reportedly being eyed to play Princess Irulan.

The script for Dune: Part 2 is still being written, and according to the outlet, Pugh is waiting for the final draft. Scheduling could also pose a problem, as LegendaryEntertainment and Warner Bros. they hope to start filming this summer. Pugh is currently in the running to potentially play madonna in the upcoming biopic, and it was also recently announced that he will star in Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan. Warner Bros. will release Dune: Part 2 on October 20, 2023.