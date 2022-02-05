Marvel Studios: all the movies and series coming in 2022!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe it will continue to grow and extend through the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a movie Marvel Studios since 2009, Marvel has defied the pandemic by ushering in the Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion to the small screen thanks to Disney + which was anything but “small”.

In January, WandaVision, Emmy winner, it is was premiered on Disney + as the first original Marvel Studios series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki (with its multiverse) e What If…?the studio’s first ever animated series. Then she came Hawkeye. In December, after the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and EternalsMarvel ended 2021 on a high note with Spider-Man: No Way Homethe first movie to do what only Spider-Man could do: become the only movie from 1 billion dollars of the pandemic era.

A new era will begin in 2022. Phase 4 will continue to explore the Multiverse with old Heroes and Heroes ready to debut such as: Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) e Riri “Ironheart” Williams (Dominque Thorne).

Here is the complete list with the arrival dates (where already communicated)

All MCU movies and series coming in 2022

MOON KNIGHT

Release date: March 30, 2022 on Disney +

The series follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a quiet employee of a gift shop, who is struck by memory lapses and memories from another life. Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with the mercenary. Marc Spector. As Steven / Marc’s enemies approach, the two must investigate their complex identities as they delve into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Release date: May 4, 2022 in theaters

Direct sequel to the events seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). From the original director of the trilogy by Spider-Man Sam Raimi, the sequel to Doctor Strange of 2016 will see the good doctor along with the Supreme Sorcerer Wong (Benedict Wong), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as they face the greatest threat to the entire Multiverse: Stephen Strange!

SHE-HULK

Release date: in 2022 on Disney +

Arrive in the MCU Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in legal cases related to the superhuman. She-Hulk will feature several characters from the MCU’s films making their debut in TV series. Among these we will surely see: Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) the cousin of Jennifer and Abomination (Tim Roth), the villain of The Incredible Hulk.

SECRET INVASION

Release date: in 2022 on Disney +

An adaptation of the eponymous maxi event read in the Marvel Comics comics. Secret Invasion reunites former SHIELD super spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and lo Skrull shape-shifting Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). The series will be set after the events of Captain Marvel And Spider-Man: Far From Home. Thomas Bezucha ( The Family Stone, Let Him Go ) and Ali Selim ( Criminal Minds, Manhunt ) direct the series that will be closely linked to Captain Marvel 2.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Release date: July 8, 2022 in theaters

The film will reunite Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). This sequel, directed by the director of Thor: Ragnarok of 2017, Taika Waititi, will also include Guardians of the Galaxy and will introduce Gorr (Christian Bale). Set the events of Avengers: Endgamewe already know that Jane proves herself worthy of the power of Mjolnir…

MS. MARVEL

Release date: mid-2022 on Disney +

Before it goes into action together with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) e Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels (in theaters in 2023), the series of the same name will show us for the first time Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Release date: November 11, 2022 in theaters

The continuation of Black Panther 2018 will explore the characters and world of Wakanda, the African kingdom once ruled by the king T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman). Marvel Studios have announced that they will not replace the missing actor. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we will find again Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and the general Okoye of the Dora Milaje (Danai Gurira).

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Release date: December 2022 on Disney +

From the director of the franchise of Guardians of the GalaxyJames Gunn, comes a special spin-off ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Inspired by the Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, Marvel’s first television special follows the return of Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) on planet X with friends Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) e Rocket Racoon (voice of Bradley Cooper).

