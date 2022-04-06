Marvel Studios announces theatrical preview of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch will once again play Doctor Stephen Strange in the new Marvel Studios movie. Marvel Studios

From next May 4, the Latin American audience will be able to cross the portal to the multiverse and enter the madness of the unknown

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the new Marvel Studios movie, will hit theaters available on May 5, 2022, with a preview in Latin America on May 4. The film presents a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange as the protagonist, who with the help of new mystical allies and others already known to the audience, traverses the amazing and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary.

In this film from Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, in English) enters the Multiverse and expands its limits never seen before. New characters will make their debut in this film and new facets of Doctor Strange will also be revealed, all to save the Multiverse, which is in danger.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.

It will hit available theaters on May 5, 2022, with a preview on May 4. Pre-sale of tickets will begin on April 6 at Cinépolis theaters in Panama.