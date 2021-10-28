Marvel Studios are developing a Thunderbolts movie! Production will start in 2023 – MangaForever.net

Victoria Alonso, president of the physical production And post production of the visual effects andanimation of the Marvel Studios, has previously confirmed that the study has 31 projects in developmentor and it looks like one of them might be the Movie on Thunderbolts which has been talked about for some time now.

Geeks Worldwide has reported that i Marvel Studios they are producing a Movie on Thunderbolts, production of which should begin in 2023.

For the uninitiated, i Thunderbolts they are a group of criminals Marvel reformed who work together to do something heroic, but in reality they are the Lords of Evil. Despite being full-blown villains, they eventually redeem themselves to become heroes.

In Marvel Cinematic Universe other members already exist Thunderbolts. We have Abomination And The boss seen it The Incredible Hulk, Ghost view in Ant-Man and the Wasp (where she was played by Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and also Taskmaster.

Of course, there are no actual confirmations regarding this rumor, so we invite you to take due caution.

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US theaters on February 17, 2023.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on July 8, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on July 28, 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler the11 November 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

