Marvel Studios chose the director for their Thunderbolts movie

While eyes were on the search for a new director for the Fantastic Four reboot, Marvel Studios took advantage of recruiting a filmmaker for another of his projects.

As reported by Deadline, recently the company commanded by Kevin Feige chose Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns) for direct his Thunderbolts movie.

The idea of ​​a Thunderbolts movie has been kicking around for a number of years, however, it hadn’t gained much momentum until now with the hiring of Schreier to direct the project and the casting of Eric Pearson (Black Widow) to write the script.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts are a group of individuals with superpowers who do not operate in the same style as the Avengers nor are they directly a group of supervillains and rather are characters who are dedicated to carrying out missions for the government.

For now it is not clear which individuals could be part of the film version of the Thunderbolts, but Deadline’s report states that “Marvel has contacted certain people who are already part of the MCU to ensure they keep an opening in their schedules. for next summer when it is filmed.”

In that sense, the report speculates that the team could include figures such as Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), The Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

In Marvel Comics publications, the Thunderbolts are closely linked to General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, but although that character is in the MCU, it is not clear whether or not he will be part of this film considering the death of William Hurt.

But for now there is nothing official and the Thunderbolts tape does not even have a release date.