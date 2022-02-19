MARVEL STUDIOS DEBUTS NEW TRAILER AND POSTER FOR DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS « Mundo Movies

During the Super Bowl broadcast in the United States, Marvel Studios debuted a new trailer that took audiences through the Multiverse. In addition, a new poster of this supernatural adventure was released.

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) steps into the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. The film features a journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.

The film will arrive in available theaters on May 5, 2022.

Comments

Comments