Marvel Studios dissolves the Avengers

Kevin FeigCEO of Marvel Studios announced that the film franchise that has allowed him to obtain billions of dollars and which is recognized as the avengersThey are no longer a priority for them.

This during his presentation at the D23 Expo 2022an event that brings together fans interested in knowing what will happen to each of the brands it has DisneyThis weekend, Feige shared (via Comic Book) that the Avengers are officially disbanded since what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

Although there is no longer an organization like the Avengers, we now have the Thunderbolts, a group of antiheroes who team up to fight for common goals. The D23 included an illustration of these characters that are the priority in the future of the MCU.

Yelena Belova was also confirmed to be one of the Thunderbolts, along with Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell’s US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen’s ghost, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, and the Guardian. David Harbor Red. This production will be under the direction of Jake Schreier, while Eric Pearson will be in charge of the script.

Nevertheless, Marvel Studios The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is pending, whose first trailer ensures specialized media in the United States, “it left everyone impressed with its music, its colors and the cultural diversity that we will see”, but the mere mortals will only be able to see it until day of its premiere in theaters, next November 11.

