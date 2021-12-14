Marvel Studios Eternals is coming to the streaming platform

The video streaming platform Disney + is about to be enriched with a new important novelty: the film Marvel Studios Eternals! So here comes the new team of superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Are you ready for an exciting journey spanning thousands of years? Let’s find out all the details together!

Disney + – Marvel Studios Eternals

With the arrival on the streaming platform of the film Eternals, the catalog dedicated to the productions dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is enriched, now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney +. This particular format leads the viewer to have an expanded vision of the film, able to offer an immersive visual experience directly from home!

The Marvel Studios Eternals movie follows a group of superhuman heroes who have protected the Earth since the dawn of humanity. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, believed to have long since disappeared, mysteriously return, the Eternals must come together to defend humanity once again.

The cast and production

The cast of the film sees Gemma Chan at work as Sersi, Richard Madden, as the almighty Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo and Lia McHugh as Sprite.

Continuing the long list Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff plays the lightning-fast Makkari and Barry Keoghan plays the role of the loner Druig.

Finally we have Don Lee who plays the mighty Gilgamesh, Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, while Salma Hayek plays the leader Ajak and Angelina Jolie plays the warrior Thena.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy are executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, while the screenplay is written by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Check-in date

Marvel Studios Eternals will be available in streaming exclusively on Disney + from January 12, 2022.

