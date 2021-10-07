Marvel Studios had plans for an animated spin-off about T’Challa / Star-Lord

Marvel Studios initially had plans for an animated spin-off about T’Challa / Star-Lord before Chadwick Boseman passed away.

The first season of What If…?, the first animated series produced by Marvel Studios, is finally available in streaming on the streaming platform Disney +. The show, inspired by the comic series of the same name published by House of Ideas is composed by 9 episodes, sees the return of most of the actors of theMCU as voice actors and explores completely new and alternative scenarios to the events of the films of theMarvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent interview with Variety, the director of What If…? Bryan Andrews revealed that initially Marvel Studios had plans for a spin-off animated series focusing on the character of T’Challa aka Star-Lord but, due to the untimely and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, the development of the project was stopped:

“Chadwick recorded his phrases for Star-Lord / T’Challa early on. But we also had those later episodes where he would appear sporadically, and it took a long time before he could record the rest. AND it wasn’t long after the final recording that he left us. I think it was only after a few months, or a month. None of us knew, of course. But we managed to get him in time to have him for the entire first season. I think he was also trying to make an effort because T’Challa was very important to him, and this new version of Star-Lord / T’Challa was also important to him.. “ “I don’t know if he knew about it, but there were plans to have T’Challa / Star-Lord star in his own spin-off series set in the same universe., with the same team and all that stuff. We were all very excited about it. We know he would have loved it too. AND then, you know, it disappeared, and now it’s all blocked. So who knows? Maybe one day.“

Recall that the vocal cast of What If…? see Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) in the role of Uatu the Watcher and numerous MCU actors including Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter / Captain Carter), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Jeff Goldblum (Great teacher), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine) e Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis). The animated series, written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, is available on Disney + from11 August.

SYNOPSIS

“What If…? turns the script of the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, reworking famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney + in the summer of 2021, the first Marvel Studios animated series focuses on several MCU heroes, with a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews, while Ashley Bradley is the lead writer.“

