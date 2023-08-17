Marvel Studios has a lot to learn from Scarlet Witch

That’s the last time we saw Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness The character’s future has been uncertain since then.

The story of Wanda Maximoff has so far been partially told by the Darkhold prophecy in WandaVision. We’ve followed his journey from Sokovia to HYDRA as a child, where they experimented on him and awakened his powers until he became a mighty Avenger. Her experiences in the MCU ultimately make this prophecy come true, turning Wanda into The Scarlet Witch.

Since the events of WandaVision, Wanda had been studying the Darkhold in isolation. However, using the Darkhold came at a heavy price, corrupting Wanda and using her pain and love for her family to turn her into an adversary obsessed with being reunited with her children, no matter the consequences. Be too Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness, Luckily, Wanda was able to save herself at the end of the film, sacrificing herself to destroy Mount Wundagore and burn every Darkhold in the multiverse.

Ever since then, fans have been curious what’s next for Scarlet Witch in the MCU. Here we’ll address some of the most frequently asked questions by fans, discuss some of the various rumors that have been circulating, and share what we’ve heard about what’s next for The Scarlet Witch. ,

Wanda Maximoff Earth-616

Did Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) survive these events? Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness, The answer is yes. Our Wanda is still alive in the main 616 universe. The next question that usually arises is where exactly is it located?

There are rumors that Wanda Maximoff is currently in hibernation at the end of the witches’ path. The Witches’ Path is an alternate dimension within the boundaries of the known universe, similar to the Mirror Dimension or Dark Dimension.

Agatha: Tomb of Chaos

According to sources, fans can expect this special plane of existence to be shown for the first time in the upcoming Agatha: Tomb of ChaosThat will be followed by a special event that will premiere after the finale circle of chaos, of this special “The Way of the Witches”will be similar to the special premiere on Halloween werewolf by night In terms of tone and loose connectivity to the main story of the MCU.

However, the fact that witches way Coming to Disney+ doesn’t mean Wanda will appear in any of these projects. According to Marvel Studios sources, Scarlet Witch will not appear physically in the above mentioned projects.

Special witches way It will primarily be an origin story for this mythical place, with a new cast of witches, and according to sources, it will take place before most of the events of the MCU. So most fans can only hope Agatha: Tomb of ChaosConfirm he is still alive via the Mark of Chaos spell, which is very weak and fades after events Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

More WandaVision Spin-Offs

lyrics of Agatha: Tomb of Chaos and special witches wayThere is also the question of the rest of the spin-offs and continuity of the events that happened in WandaVision. One such spin-off is VisionQuest, which features the return of Paul Bettany as Vision on a quest for self-discovery.

Rumors indicated that a loose adaptation of the comic would be featured in the VisionQuest story. Approach by Tom King, with appearances from Vision’s family of Synthzoids: Virginia, Viv and Vin.

Now, in the comics, Virginia, Vision’s new synthzoid wife, was modeled using Wanda Maximoff’s brain waves. However, it remains to be seen whether or not this part of Virginia’s character will be adapted into the Marvel Studios series.

Miracle

There is also the subject of Monica Rambeau’s return in the upcoming film. MiracleWhose premiere is going to happen in November this year. Although we won’t see Wanda return in this particular project, hopefully there will be some mention of what happened in Westview. It is also rumored that a project with a lead role of Billy Maximoff/Wiccan was in development prior to the writers’ strike, who would appear in Agatha: Tomb of Chaos.

single film or series

And, of course, there’s also the Scarlet Witch solo project. which is rumored to be a loose adaptation of the comic Scarlet Witch with some elements of 2016 children’s crusade, If this project comes to fruition, it will serve as a conclusion to the plot that began in WandaVision.

Scarlet Witch Variant

Now, while Wanda’s main story seems to be up in the air, that doesn’t mean Scarlet Witch’s presence in other universes is diminishing. Marvel knows the value of the witch character and plans to explore multiple versions of the character through the lens of the multiverse saga.

Wanda Maximoff in the series What If…?

Fans can expect variants of Wanda Maximoff to appear in future Marvel Studios projects. second season of what if…? and its spin-off amazing zombies, Some rumors also mention a possible appearance by Wanda Maximoff. x men ’97As the character appeared in two episodes of the original before joining Force Works alongside Iron Man.

Deadpool 3 and Earth-838

Some even say that Wanda Maximoff will appear in the next Deadpool movie, which will explore the 838 universe. Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness.

The idea of ​​revisiting Earth-838 in the next Deadpool movie would be to show what kind of events Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness After the death of the Illuminati there was an impact on that world. Which left a huge power vacuum which threw the entire world into chaos. In this view, Earth-838 would now be a dystopian future led by a handful of people who were related to deceased members of the former Illuminati. They will regard what Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff did as an act of war against 838 and try to retaliate.

Sir Ian McKellen’s Magneto

Now, how does Wanda-838 fit into all this? According to various sources, Sir Ian McKellen, one of the individuals who will take power after the fall of the Illuminati, will be Earth-838 Magneto. and it is established that Magneto-838 has a father/daughter relationship with Wanda-838; However, it is yet to be confirmed if he will be the biological father or if he will raise her as his own after what happened with 838.

However, he would take on the role of their guardian and protector, and by the time Deadpool and Wolverine appear, Magneto would be a member of this world’s new Illuminati, which would also include Wanda. Sources have drawn parallels to the relationship between Ian McKellen’s Magneto and Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey/Phoenix. X-Men: The Last Stand For example, what to expect from the Magneto/Wanda pairing if this happens.

But like we say here, everything is based on rumors and till there is any confirmation, let’s play it safe for now.

You can watch all Marvel movies and series with your Disney+ subscription.