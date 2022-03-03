Marvel Studios has a new president of the United States

Marvel Studios has many projects underway and in one of them we can see who is the President of the United States.

One of the most interesting series that is preparing Marvel StudiosWithout at doubt it is secret invasion which is starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelson. During filming, an image of a newspaper was leaked where we can see James Rhodes / War Machine (Don Cheadle) with the President of the United States Ritson interpreted by Dermot Mulroney.

In the newspaper you can read: “President Ritson in London for emergency talks. Ritson will arrive after the British prime minister negotiated an emergency summit amid unprecedented tensions.”

According to the leak, Ritson has recently been re-elected as president of the United States, but in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe Little importance has been given to this figure of power. However, they have primarily focused on organizations like SHIELD and the World Security Council. The only president we had seen so far had been matthew ellis interpreted by William Sadlerwhich had a supporting role in iron Man 3 (2013).

Armor Wars will also be important.

Although the newspaper showing the emergency summit will appear in the series secret invasion and the Skrulls will be very important in Marvel Studiosthe character of James Rhodes / War Machine (Don Cheadle) will star Armor Wars. So the president of the United States may appear more in this other series. Since there will supposedly be weapons of Tony Stark that has been stolen and that could create a conflict worldwide. So it is not necessary to rule out that all this is connected, since it is something that they know how to do perfectly in this superhero saga.

All movies and series Marvel Studios are available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.