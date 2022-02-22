Marvel Studios has a true hero in the shadows

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is expanding more and more with Disney Plus movies and series.

when we think of Marvel Studios the most famous actors come to mind like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland or benedict cumberbatch. But there is someone very important who is behind everything, such as the head of the film studio. Kevin Feig and the actor sebastian stan You think you don’t get enough recognition.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, sebastian stanwhich interprets Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldiersaid:

“I just think Kevin Feige doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for being the genius mastermind behind putting this whole thing together. And every movie to me feels intricately tied to something else and another story and there’s just so much in those movies, I think sometimes they don’t get the credit they deserve.”

simon kinbergresponsible for the films of X Men from FOXalso praised the head of Marvel Studios a while ago, saying:

«Kevin Feige knows what he is doing with the MCU. I would say that he is the best producer in the history of cinema. Really. I mean, if you look at it pound for pound in terms of quality and in terms of obviously commercial success, there’s no question that the latter is true.”

Not everything started with Iron Man (2008).

The movies Hombre de Hierro and The incredible Hulk of 2008 were the first to be released by Marvel Studiosbut Kevin Feig I already had a lot of experience as a producer at that time. Since he had worked in X Men (2000), spider-man (2002), Daredevil (2003), Blade: Trinity (2004) and the two installments of The Fantastic Four (2004 and 2007). Then they started the UCMbut there was a creative committee that decided many things, with the arrival of Disney, Kevin Feig he gained power until he became the absolute boss and true hero in the shadows who pulls the strings to make the stories work independently and as pieces of a larger gear.

