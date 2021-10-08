Marvel Studios have hired Liza Singer (Harley Quinn) for one of their upcoming animated projects! – MangaForever.net

Marvel Studios have hired Liza Singer (Harley Quinn, Disenchantment) for one of the company’s upcoming animated projects in the works.

What If…? it was a big question when it was announced. The show was to be Marvel Studios’ first animated adventure, one that would also be within the continuity of the franchise MCU.

It was certainly a risk and many did not know what to expect. To date, and the World has new beloved characters like Captain Carter from Hayley Atwell or T’Challa Star-Lord of the deceased Chadwick Boseman. It is safe to say that the risk was a success.

It has now been announced that Liza Singer, who worked as a revisionist of the storyboard for animated series such as Harley Quinn, Disenchantment And DC Super Hero Girls, he revealed on his profile Twitter to have been hired by Marvel Studios as director of one of their neighbors animated projectsin progress at the company.

here is the Tweet in question:

I’m so excited to share that I’m starting a new journey today as a Director over at Marvel Studios! It’s going to be an awesome and special team and I’m feeling just incredibly excited 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1Q41HUL1YC – LaserSpectre (@LaserSinger) September 27, 2021

“I’m so excited to share that I’m starting a new journey today as a director at Marvel Studios! It will be a fantastic and special team and I feel incredibly euphoric 🙂 ”.

Liza Singer directed the animated series The Harper House created and scripted by Brad Neely for Paramount + and is currently working on the animated film High in the Clouds (based on the children’s novel An island beyond the clouds) for Netflix in collaboration with Gaumont Animation.

