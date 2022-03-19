Marvel Studios is preparing a mysterious space series. New character on the way?

Although there are a good number of brand new titles and others in full preparation, Marvel Studios does not sit idly by. Now comes fresh and new information that points to the studio is preparing a new series but outside the territories of the Earth, that is to say in the space.

Now thanks to Production Weekly, the publication that lists the next projects of the big studios, comes to light that Marvel is working on new series. One of them is listed as Daredevil reboot and another as Untitled Marvel Space Project (Untitled Marvel Space Project). Another of the data that the publication throws is that the project is exclusive to Disney + and has as a producer the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feig.

