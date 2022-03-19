Marvel Studios is preparing a mysterious space series. New character on the way?

Although there are a good number of brand new titles and others in full preparation, Marvel Studios does not sit idly by. Now comes fresh and new information that points to the studio is preparing a new series but outside the territories of the Earth, that is to say in the space.

Now thanks to Production Weekly, the publication that lists the next projects of the big studios, comes to light that Marvel is working on new series. One of them is listed as Daredevil reboot and another as Untitled Marvel Space Project (Untitled Marvel Space Project). Another of the data that the publication throws is that the project is exclusive to Disney + and has as a producer the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feig.

Kamala Khan, better known as Ms Marvel.

The Phase 4 of the MCU is thoroughly exploring the Multiverse and the mystical and magical part. An example of this is the next series that will arrive at the end of the month Moon Knight or the long-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the new project on the way, the MCU would find more expansion for the space/cosmic side. This could pave the way for other titles like the marvelswhich will have the return of the Captain Marvel and the debut of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Kan as heroines on the big screen and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3which will be set with the facts of Thor: Love and Thunder and the Christmas special scheduled for this year.

Samuel as Nick Fury for Secret Invasion.

Nor should we forget that the studio is shooting one of the upcoming heavyweight releases, Secret Invasion. This series, based on eponymous comic serieswill present a large-scale secret invasion on earth. Although there are no details about the plot, it is known that they will be back Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the Agent Mary Hill (Cobie Smulders), the agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and they will also have their debut in the MCU the mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke and the Oscar winner Olivia Coleman.

Nova, one of the characters most requested by the public.

The new series, having no title, opens a No number of possibilities of what I could trythe fans are already theorizing of what could happen in this story, many of them suggest that it could be some spinoff from Eternals or even from Guardians of the Galaxy. Nor do they rule out that it is a brand new story that even adds hitherto unseen characters, such as Nova, the powerful member of the intergalactic police force known as Nova Corps and even the Silver Surfer, the herald of Galactus, the planet eater.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!