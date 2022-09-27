Marvel Studios presented the official trailer for “Secret Invasion” with Samuel L. Jackson | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

The D23 Expo 2022 continues to anticipate what is new to come for Marvel Studios in the next years. One of the most striking revelations has been the return of Samuel L. Jackson as ‘Nick Fury’ in the “Secret Invasion” trailer.

In this fiction written and produced by Kyle Bradstreet, ‘Fury’ returns to Earth and joins ‘Talos’ (Ben Mendelsohn) to fight the Skrull invasion, an alien race that was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel (2019) .

In addition, in that same year, the former SHIELD leader was also part of “Spider-Man: Far From Home”; however, the post-credits scenes revealed that it was not ‘Fury’, but ‘Talos’.

In this new Marvel Studios production, Maria Hill contacts Nick again to ask for his help in the face of the Skrull threat. Although he will try to end the situation himself, Hill does not think the same.

“Like Kevin (Feige) was saying, this is a darker show. It’s going to be a gripping thriller. You will never know who people are: if they are Skrull or if they are human”detailed the actress Cobie Smulders during the official presentation, according to statements collected by Variety.

The “Secret Invasion” series marks a distance from the recent productions that Marvel has presented on Disney +. This production will debut in 2023 and will be part of Phase 5 of the UCM.