Marvel Studios returns to San Diego Comic-Con

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will once again present news at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

The san diego comic con It has always been one of the great events of the summer, although for some time it has lost some relevance and was even postponed due to the pandemic. But now, he wants to resurface in a big way and he will surely do so thanks to the fact that Marvel Studios He will come with the best he has. Something that just confirmed the own Kevin Feig.

This will mark the first appearance of the studio owned by Disney at the event since 2019. The confirmation of Kevin Feig debunks an earlier report that claimed Marvel Studios was planning to stay out of Comic-Con for another year.

It has a lot to promote.

Marvel Studios It has a lot of new projects and they will surely bring advances for the fans to enjoy. When the start san diego comic conthe movie Thor: Love and Thunder It will take a short time in theaters, so it is normal for the protagonists to choose the event to do some promotion.

Also, She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk will be released in Disney Plusso we must not rule out that we see Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo Y Tim Roththe great stars of this new series that we will be able to see in August.

But probably what fans are most excited about is a first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will be released on November 11, 2022 and for now they have not revealed any official images, all we have are leaks from the shoot.

Lastly, the series secret invasion It should also arrive in 2022 and they haven’t started promoting it either, so an advance with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke Y cobie smulders would be the best. Not forgetting the Halloween and Christmas specials that we will see on Disney Plus.

Other projects for 2023 and beyond…

Marvel Studios The agenda is very well designed and they are preparing many other films and series, for example The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, Shang-Chi 2, The Eternals 2, The Thunderbolts, Loki 2 Y What if…? two.

So no good fan of Marvel Studios you can miss all the news coming out of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 which will take place from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, 2022.