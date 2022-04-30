Marvel Studios reveals Phase 5 of the MCU with 10 years of movies

Midtime Editorial

Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel Studios, announced that the top minds of the company carried out a creative retreat for plan Phase 5, which will be made up of a decade of films. This was announced by the newspaper TheHollywood Reporter, which took up some quotes from the important manager.

Marvel’s plans for Phase 5

The president of Marvel Studios announced that this planning at 10 years it is already completely finished Y detailed with the audiovisual what saldran in the next few yearshowever, did not reveal any details or the start date of Phase 5.

For now Marvel is concentrated in give Phase 4 its space and complete it. At this stage they have opened the doors to the multiverse and have focused on expanding their franchises through Disney +.

“This calendar is going to take us through the next decade. Those films what we have in mind are unique and specialand they are destined for theaters”, said Feige in the first instance, who added that “they have returned” after overcoming the challenges that the pandemic brought with the success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The multiverse doesn’t stop

Although Feige did not elaborate on Phase 5, he did reveal that the multiverse won’t stop and it will be one of the characteristic narrative tools of this stage. On the other hand he added that hwill open characters that have never been on the big screen.

“In the next ten years, there will be characters that already exist, new characters and new storytelling tools, like the multiverse,” added Feige.

