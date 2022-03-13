Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion Will Feature a Black Panther Actor

During an event, Samuel L. Jackson confirmed that one of the stars of Black Panther is part of the cast of secret invasion

Secret Invasion, the new Marvel Studios series starring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Emilia Clarke, among others, is a series that, like any studio production, has been shrouded in the greatest secrecy As far as the plot is concerned, although some images of the shooting have been leaking that have been throwing some clues.

However, Samuel L. Jackson at a recent event with Josh Horowitz during a recent question and answer session, confirmed that Martin Freeman will also be in the Disney + series, you can see below the moment of the revelation by the star from the MCU.

Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion: “It was so glorious and such a ball…she’s so amazing and so effective in a scene..” (Many thanks to @ashleylavaIle for capturing and sharing this!) pic.twitter.com/KVNvtN5BCy March 12, 2022

Martin Freeman, famous for his roles in Sherlock and the Hobbit trilogy, first played CIA agent Everett K. Ross in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and later reappeared as a supporting character in Black Panther. Photos from the shoot have confirmed that he will also be in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, albeit with gray hair and a beard (possibly suggesting that he was not among those eliminated by Thanos in Vdeceivers: infinity war).

Secret Invasion takes its name from a major event in the comics in which the Skrulls infiltrate the earth changing their appearance and taking the place of superheroes, villains, as well as important people in the government, so it is to be expected that we will see many more familiar faces in the Disney+ series, and it remains to be seen how much of the source material’s history they respect in the series, as Captain Marvel established the Skrulls as an alien race of refugees fleeing the Kree genocide.

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.