Marvel Studios shows behind the scenes of its most emblematic films

AM.- Through Disney+ Marvel Studios United’s new episode dedicated to Hawkeye, the immersive documentary series that examines the making of Marvel’s new shows and movies, is now available. Marvel Studios.

The new Hawkeye series. Photo: Disney

Marvel Studios United: Creating Hawkeye shows behind the scenes of the series starring former Avenger, Clint Barton, with testimonials from the members of the production and details of the creation process.

In Hawkeye, former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: reunite with his family for Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero.

Marvel premieres its new series. Photo: Disney

The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit. Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

