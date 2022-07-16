Marvel Studios spoils the surprise that Ms Marvel has for us

Marvel Studios has spoiled the surprise of the post-credits scene of the Ms Marvel series on Disney + (Spoiler alert)

mrs marvelthe latest series from Marvel Studios on Disney+ and one of the best-received Phase 4 projects. It features Kamala Khan, a new superheroine in the MCU who is a member of the Marvel comics The Young Avengerswho will share the leading role in the sequel to Captain Marvel with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in the marvels.

The series concluded this week with the premiere of its sixth episode and included big reveals and surprises. In the final minutes, it is revealed that Kamala is actually the first mutant officially introduced to the MCU. Vellani explained that he could barely contain his emotion while filming the scene and that the whole situation is “the biggest problem in the world”.

However, things got even better when in the post-credits scene it showed mrs marvel who suddenly, and presumably accidentally, traded places with none other than Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

However, this scene, which was supposed to be a surprise, has been revealed by Marvel Studios, a great defender of keeping surprises and avoiding spoilers, in a new promotion of the series. You can see the spot below.

Experience the epic Marvel moment you’ve been waiting for ⚡️ All episodes of #MsMarvelan Original series from Marvel Studios, are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9cHFW8SlLu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 15, 2022

The question now is where is Ms Marvel now?

Since Carol and Kamala have traded places, the question is, where did the New Jersey protector end up? Since Danvers is almost always in space. most likely mrs marvel appeared on a random planet or spaceship, hopefully not in open space. With luck, it’s possible that he can reach the Skrull ship that Nick Fury is on. Considering that Monica Rambeau was also speaking in the post-credits scene of Wandavision with one of them, you may meet both on the ship.

But how was it possible? It most likely has to do with the second bracelet that remains unaccounted for. After all, the one seen in mrs marvel it was found in the arm of a dead Kree. That could be the connection.

Captain Marvel, while sporting a new outfit, doesn’t appear to have any bracelet-like items. Could she have been holding the other one and dropped it as soon as the exchange occurred?

There are many questions to be asked, which will take time to be answered, since the marvels It won’t hit theaters until July 28, 2023. What do you think?