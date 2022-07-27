Marvel Studios talks about Regé-Jean Page in Secret Invasion, is he there or not?

The weekend Marvel Studios conquered the entire public of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The company presented important news, including the details of Phase 5 and Phase 6 and the confirmation of the new Avengers movies. Within what the public could see, is the first advance of the series Secret Invasion. This long-awaited series has a strong cast, including Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Although the images seen in the SDCC have not yet come to light, those who could be part of the Marvel panel, saw a few seconds of the footage of Secret Invasionthey also could the return of another hero, War Machine of Don Cheadle.

At the moment the plot has not been revealed, it is known that Secret Invasion will take parts of eponymous comicwhere it is told about a full-scale Skrull invasion, to the point that these shapeshifters have even infiltrated the ranks of the Avengers, supplanting various heroes. In the MCU the story is completely different, since in Captain Marvel (2018) we saw that the skrulls are good and have taken refuge on Earth fleeing from the threat of the kree. With Spider-Man: Far From Home it was learned that fury (Samuel L. Jackson) works alongside the Skrulls is a special defense platform.

This story will take you back to fury, War Machinethe agent Mary Hill (Cobie Smulders), the agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) and Thalos (Ben Mendelsohn), the leader of the Skrulls. They will be joined by new faces for the MCU, such as Kingsley Ben Adir, Olivia Coleman Y Emilia Clarkein undisclosed papers.

A large part of the cast was present at Comic-Con 2022. They, along with those present, were able to see the first official images. “This is a darker show, guys. We’re going to dig into the characters, and it’s an exciting thriller. You never know if someone is Skrull or human.”, commented Cobie Smulders.

So far everything in order, but there was a small inconvenience, Rege-Jean Page did not appear. It happens that the star of Bridgerton Y The Gray Man was on the official cast list for the series, but turned out to be a mistake. In an email summarizing the panel, the studio blamed me for the mistake made with Page. The news saddened fans, Secret Invasion still has a lot to offer.

As for the premiere Secret Invasion will be one of the first titles of the Phase 5 and could be released during the first quarter of 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.