Marvel Studios: the official video of the best dance scenes with superheroes … and super villains

When it comes to superhero movies, the first things that come to mind are the special effects, the action scenes, the epic … and yet the story of the comic book movies is dotted with impressive musical moments (starting with Jack Nicholson’s Joker in Batman by Tim Burton). Well, that is also true in movies Marvel Studios, which on more than one occasion have given us impactful musical scenes.

Disney + today he reminds us with a special video with scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy (of course!) but also Avengers: Endgame, Iron-Man 2, WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. They are certainly not the only scenes of the genre that come to our mind: we certainly remember Tony Stark who makes his entry on the scene to the notes of AC / DC or the propaganda ballets in Captain America: The First Avenger. The Hawkeye trailer also gave us a little taste of the Steve Rogers-inspired musical!

Read also:



