Marvel Studios Unveils First Marvels Footage Featuring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris at D23
The Marvels will pick up the post-credits scene from Ms Marvel. The short clip showed Captain Rambeau as an astronaut with Nick Fury. As Rambeau approaches the perimeter of a jump point, he knocks him out and transforms into Ms Marvel. Apart from an interesting story, the film also promises some spectacular action sequences.
Teyonah Parris, who portrays her character as Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, shared what fans can expect from her character. She said, “Monica got the powers from her and we’re going to see how they show up in Marvels.” Actress Iman Vellani, who is the newcomer to the MCU, expressed her excitement at joining the universe as she shared, “She’s great! I’m having trouble breathing today.”
Brie Larson seemed happy to not be solely responsible for her work and to have a team with her. “It was very good to have a team. She had a team,” she said on stage at the D23 Expo.
Higher, further, faster, baby! ⚡️ The cast of #The wonders it’s here! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/LMSZYWy1Oa
—DisneyD23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022
The Marvels, a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is directed by Nia DaCosta. It will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.
DaCosta had previously opened up about bringing together three strong female characters. She told Collider, “It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked on a lot, which was how do we make each of these really big, exciting heroes fit into a two-hour movie? A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re in in canon terms, while also within our story making them the same?