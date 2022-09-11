Marvel Studios Unveils First Marvels Footage Featuring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris at D23

Marvel Studios revealed images of its next movie, the wonders at Expo D23. Starring Ms Marvel star Brie Larson, the first look at the movie promised a fun experience for everyone. MCU fans. This time around, the superhero drama has Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The Marvels will pick up the post-credits scene from Ms Marvel. The short clip showed Captain Rambeau as an astronaut with Nick Fury. As Rambeau approaches the perimeter of a jump point, he knocks him out and transforms into Ms Marvel. Apart from an interesting story, the film also promises some spectacular action sequences.